Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Nalle Woods of Westlake

4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy · (512) 309-7205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
For a limited time receive your first month's rent free with a 13 to 18 month lease.
logo
Rent Special
For a limited time receive 2 month's free rent on select two bedroom floor plans.
Location

4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 817 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 810 · Avail. now

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 732 · Avail. now

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nalle Woods of Westlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
fire pit
game room
hot tub
new construction
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
GET UP TO 2 MONTHS OF FREE RENT ON SELECT PLANS. Limited time offer. Must sign 13-18 month lease. Contact leasing office for details. Nalle Woods of Westlake: A Step Above. Newly renovated with modern interiors featuring white cabinetry, gray quartz countertops, plank flooring, Grohe fixtures, and in-unit W/D. Amenity updates include new modern decor, co-working space, a dog run with agility course, and expanded clubhouse hours. With beautiful views of Lake Austin, surrounding bluffs, and 21 acres of pristine nature conservancy, Nalle Woods is both peacefully secluded and in the middle of everything. Conveniently located in the Westlake Area of Hill Country and within the top-rated Eanes School District.The re. Apartments feature chef's kitchens with gas cooking, walk-in closets, extra large balconies, and gas fireplaces (per plan). Amenities include a resort style pool, co-working space, fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, & business center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant; $85 joint applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $150. 2BR: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $200
Additional: Trash: $25/month; Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Only neutered, domestic pets (dogs, cats, and fish) are permitted, with Chows, Rottweilers, and Pit-bulls/Stafford Terrriers as restricted breeds. Weight: 75lb Breed restrictions apply.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nalle Woods of Westlake have any available units?
Nalle Woods of Westlake has 36 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Nalle Woods of Westlake have?
Some of Nalle Woods of Westlake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nalle Woods of Westlake currently offering any rent specials?
Nalle Woods of Westlake is offering the following rent specials: For a limited time receive your first month's rent free with a 13 to 18 month lease.
Is Nalle Woods of Westlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Nalle Woods of Westlake is pet friendly.
Does Nalle Woods of Westlake offer parking?
Yes, Nalle Woods of Westlake offers parking.
Does Nalle Woods of Westlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nalle Woods of Westlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nalle Woods of Westlake have a pool?
Yes, Nalle Woods of Westlake has a pool.
Does Nalle Woods of Westlake have accessible units?
No, Nalle Woods of Westlake does not have accessible units.
Does Nalle Woods of Westlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nalle Woods of Westlake has units with dishwashers.
