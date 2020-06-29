Amenities

GET UP TO 2 MONTHS OF FREE RENT ON SELECT PLANS. Limited time offer. Must sign 13-18 month lease. Contact leasing office for details. Nalle Woods of Westlake: A Step Above. Newly renovated with modern interiors featuring white cabinetry, gray quartz countertops, plank flooring, Grohe fixtures, and in-unit W/D. Amenity updates include new modern decor, co-working space, a dog run with agility course, and expanded clubhouse hours. With beautiful views of Lake Austin, surrounding bluffs, and 21 acres of pristine nature conservancy, Nalle Woods is both peacefully secluded and in the middle of everything. Conveniently located in the Westlake Area of Hill Country and within the top-rated Eanes School District.The re. Apartments feature chef's kitchens with gas cooking, walk-in closets, extra large balconies, and gas fireplaces (per plan). Amenities include a resort style pool, co-working space, fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, & business center.