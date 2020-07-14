Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging carport courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving cats allowed

Welcome Home to Bexley at Anderson Mill, conveniently situated on 36 acres in Northwest Austin with easy access to great shopping, dining, and major employers. Our community offers luxurious apartment living at its best in a lush oasis. We offer a wide variety homes with your choice of finish options and amenities including washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, wood plank style floors, and crown molding. We even offer optional private fenced yards for pets! Community amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour cardio/strength fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs and wireless printing, private event room, and dog park. Apply TODAY! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.