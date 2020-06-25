All apartments in Austin
906 E Live Oak ST

906 Live Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

906 Live Oak St, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to a ski-lodge staycation in this modern, airy Travis Heights showstopper! Plantation shutters stream natural light. Young dark hardwood floor sets off recently painted white cabinets(not pictured)in open kitchen. Balcony loft with ensuite bathroom and new carpet. High ceiling completes open floor plan that maximizes every sq ft. Live the Travis Heights lifestyle near SoCo arts and entertainment district. Near I-35. Don't don't get FOMO over this smart, unique, 2 car garage apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 E Live Oak ST have any available units?
906 E Live Oak ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 E Live Oak ST have?
Some of 906 E Live Oak ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 E Live Oak ST currently offering any rent specials?
906 E Live Oak ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 E Live Oak ST pet-friendly?
No, 906 E Live Oak ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 906 E Live Oak ST offer parking?
Yes, 906 E Live Oak ST offers parking.
Does 906 E Live Oak ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 E Live Oak ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 E Live Oak ST have a pool?
No, 906 E Live Oak ST does not have a pool.
Does 906 E Live Oak ST have accessible units?
No, 906 E Live Oak ST does not have accessible units.
Does 906 E Live Oak ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 E Live Oak ST does not have units with dishwashers.
