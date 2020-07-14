Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

The Bridge at Tech Ridge is located at 12800 Center Lake Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Bridge at Tech Ridge offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 565 to 1045 sq.ft. Amenities include Individual Air Conditioning, Fireplaces Available*, Private Balcony/Patio, Microwave Ovens, Laundry Facilities, High Speed Internet Access, and more. This rental community is located in the 78753 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.