All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Bridge at Tech Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Bridge at Tech Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Bridge at Tech Ridge

12800 Center Lake Dr · (512) 894-8382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12800 Center Lake Dr, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00828 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 00328 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 00628 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge at Tech Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
The Bridge at Tech Ridge is located at 12800 Center Lake Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Bridge at Tech Ridge offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 565 to 1045 sq.ft. Amenities include Individual Air Conditioning, Fireplaces Available*, Private Balcony/Patio, Microwave Ovens, Laundry Facilities, High Speed Internet Access, and more. This rental community is located in the 78753 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $131-$750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridge at Tech Ridge have any available units?
Bridge at Tech Ridge has 3 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge at Tech Ridge have?
Some of Bridge at Tech Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge at Tech Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge at Tech Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge at Tech Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge at Tech Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Bridge at Tech Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Bridge at Tech Ridge offers parking.
Does Bridge at Tech Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridge at Tech Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge at Tech Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Bridge at Tech Ridge has a pool.
Does Bridge at Tech Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Bridge at Tech Ridge has accessible units.
Does Bridge at Tech Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge at Tech Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bridge at Tech Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity