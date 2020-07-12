/
travis heights
140 Apartments for rent in Travis Heights, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
12 Units Available
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$996
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
912 sqft
Sleek homes with brand-new cabinetry, modern bath fixtures and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include two resort style pools, lounge and barbecue area, yoga space and 24-hour fitness center. Near the Boardwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1139 sqft
Welcome to your new luxury apartment home right in the heart of the South Congress neighborhood in Austin, TX. The District at SoCo offers a variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,324
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin's South Congress 'SoCo' District, community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and rooftop terrace. One- and two-bedroom floor plans and open living spaces.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,640
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,655
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Texas School for the Deaf. Resort-style living with pool, sauna and billiards. Apartments feature patio/balcony, in-unit laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 Mariposa Dr #115
1304 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- Affordable living in Travis Heights! Move-in ready, close to Whip In, down from the new Opal Divine's location, SoCo, St. Edward's University and Stacy Park! Gated community. Ground floor with pool view.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1221 S CONGRESS AVE
1221 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you ready for a pampered yet laid-back lifestyle? The exceptional location, luxury and personal service combine to create a one-of-a-kind living experience.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
The Brook Apartments
1824 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
675 sqft
This is not just any regular apartment home, this is a place you will look forward to coming home to! Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, parks, dining and major employers are close at hand, plus there's great amenities and
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2215 Post Rd 1070
2215 Post Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
977 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 parking spaces, 1 of them is covered, free basic cable, community is wired for Google Fiber, storage space outside of unit, great for bikes, etc. Gorgeous community pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Algarita Ave.
1221 Algarita Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to fresh, revitalized, modern living in the heart of 78704! Enjoy a true urban lifestyle in this walkable neighborhood where you'll be near all that is cool in Austin! Whether you're a professional or student, this community is the perfect
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Newning Avenue
1202 Newning Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in close proximity to vibrant downtown Austin. This updated and renovated condo features a dishwasher, washer/dryer and walk in closets. Kitchn features upgraded stainless steel appliances. Easy care wood floors throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
500 East Riverside Drive - 229
500 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1501 sqft
3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in prime downtown location with view of town lake. Spacious bedrooms, balcony access from dining room and master bedroom. Unit has washer and dryer with 2 covered parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Travis Heights
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,220
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,553
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,955
1840 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
32 Units Available
Seven
615 W 7th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,722
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
1319 sqft
In the heart of downtown Austin. Close to I-35, MoPac Expressway, University of Texas Austin, Texas Capitol, Colorado River, Austin Public Library, Wooldridge Square, 9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails. Complimentary Whole Foods delivery, spa bath, 14' ceilings, infinity pool, valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
38 Units Available
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
30 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
32 Units Available
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhollow Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,435
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
40 Units Available
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,342
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1174 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin, near 2nd Street District. Close to Shoal Creek, Colorado River, Austin Music Hall, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Town Lake Access, rooftop terrace with city view, pet-friendly apartments, street-level retail.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
21 Units Available
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,291
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
33 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
