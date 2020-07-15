Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near SU
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,839
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
23 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1529 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
4 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Parkview Estates
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1154 sqft
Parkview Place offers fantastic amenities that include on on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
11 Units Available
Sierra Vista
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
7 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2702 Perkins Pl.
2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Crossing
1451 Newbury Street
1451 Newbury Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home.
1 Unit Available
University Park East
121 Finch Lane
121 Finch Lane, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1428 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom University Park Neighborhood Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is conveniently located close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University.
1 Unit Available
1141 Highknoll LN
1141 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes!
1 Unit Available
1903 Vine Street
1903 Vine Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1399 sqft
3 bedroom home near downtown Georgetown - Great location in an established neighborhood of Georgetown near Southwestern University. Located toward the end of the cul-de-sac and right around the corner from Purl Elementary.
1 Unit Available
1010 Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
1010 Martin Luther King Jr Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1814 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Old Town Georgetown Home - A gem in the heart of Downtown Georgetown! The covered front patio welcomes you into the living room. There is one bedroom and one bathroom located in the front of the home.
1 Unit Available
408 E Central DR
408 Central Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1315 sqft
Immediate occupancy in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home in established neighborhood south of Georgetown airport. Tile and laminate flooring; no carpet. Kitchen features tile counters and gas range.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Georgetown
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.
1 Unit Available
209 Luther Drive
209 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
800 sqft
Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
Katy Crossing
209 Meadowlark CIR
209 Meadowlark Circle, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1263 sqft
Cute family home available for lease in the popular Katy Crossing neighborhood! One story, 3 bed, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage with door opener. Privacy fence in the backyard and no neighbors behind! Walk to Cooper Elm and Forbes MS.
1 Unit Available
Smith Branch Park
2216-D Katy Lane
2216 Katy Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit In Georgetown - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a 4-plex located in the Quail Valley area of Georgetown with a pantry/storage closet, laundry/utility area and 2 walk-in closets with racks and shelving.
1 Unit Available
506 Martin Luther King Jr ST
506 Martin Luther King Jr Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint and cozy home close to downtown Georgetown and Williamson County Courthouse. This house has been completely remodeled and ready for next tenant. No carpet!
1 Unit Available
1145 Highknoll Ln
1145 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
1145 Highknoll Ln Available 07/17/20 Brownstone - 2/2.5 Brownstone. 2 bedrooms up stairs with full baths, 1/2 bath in living room. Wood floors, stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer, downstairs, has office or extra bedroom with storage closet.
1 Unit Available
Old Town District
1804 Ash
1804 Ash Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1000 sqft
Guest house in heart of old town - Owner pays all bills. No washer/dryer or connections in unit. No pets permitted. Unit is vacant. Owner/Agent occupy main house. Guest house is connected to main house with garage separating.
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2009 Perkins Place
2009 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1688 sqft
2009 Perkins - Great 3/2.5/2 with fenced yard. (RLNE5905859)
