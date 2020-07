Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court cats allowed parking business center carport green community internet access key fob access

**We're now offering self-guided tours and live video tours! As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, our management office will remain open to serve our residents and future residents, but we are temporarily ceasing all in-person meetings. Call or text us today!** Get to know a different side of Austin with Landmark at Barton Creek, a beautiful southwest apartment community located just minutes from Zilker Park and fifteen minutes from downtown Austin. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, our recently renovated Barton Hills apartments are nestled in the wooded beauty of Barton Creek, and feature stunning views of the scenic surroundings with immediate access to outdoor attractions and running paths along the Greenbelt Trail and Barton Springs.