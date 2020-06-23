All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5370 Burnet Rd

5370 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Location

5370 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2fb800ba ---- About AMLI 5350 AMLI 5350 provides luxury living set in the heart of Austin's historic Rosedale, Allandale and Brentwood neighborhoods. With ground floor restaurant and retail space and exciting surroundings, our apartments offer convenience and a true city feel without the chaos of living downtown. AMLI 5350 is centrally located in the chic Burnet Road corridor. Our well-located apartments are convenient to major employment, eclectic shopping, a variety of restaurants and beautiful parks. Easy access to major highways allows for a quick commute north or south to Downtown Austin.Residents of our apartment rentals enjoy exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool with poolside dining at grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness zone, a resident business center, and a resident lounge with flat screen TV. AMLI 5350 apartments also offer tranquil courtyards and a multi-level parking garage. AMLI 5350's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments boast gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; full-size washer/dryer connections; spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs; walk-in closets and more. Some of our select apartment rentals feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens; vaulted ceilings; walk-in closets; private patio or balconies; and beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 Burnet Rd have any available units?
5370 Burnet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5370 Burnet Rd have?
Some of 5370 Burnet Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 Burnet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5370 Burnet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 Burnet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5370 Burnet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5370 Burnet Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5370 Burnet Rd does offer parking.
Does 5370 Burnet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 Burnet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 Burnet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5370 Burnet Rd has a pool.
Does 5370 Burnet Rd have accessible units?
No, 5370 Burnet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 Burnet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5370 Burnet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
