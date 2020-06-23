5370 Burnet Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2fb800ba ---- About AMLI 5350 AMLI 5350 provides luxury living set in the heart of Austin's historic Rosedale, Allandale and Brentwood neighborhoods. With ground floor restaurant and retail space and exciting surroundings, our apartments offer convenience and a true city feel without the chaos of living downtown. AMLI 5350 is centrally located in the chic Burnet Road corridor. Our well-located apartments are convenient to major employment, eclectic shopping, a variety of restaurants and beautiful parks. Easy access to major highways allows for a quick commute north or south to Downtown Austin.Residents of our apartment rentals enjoy exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool with poolside dining at grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness zone, a resident business center, and a resident lounge with flat screen TV. AMLI 5350 apartments also offer tranquil courtyards and a multi-level parking garage. AMLI 5350's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments boast gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; full-size washer/dryer connections; spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs; walk-in closets and more. Some of our select apartment rentals feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens; vaulted ceilings; walk-in closets; private patio or balconies; and beautiful views.