Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
600 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
12 Units Available
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,372
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1127 sqft
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of old north Austin, FashionAire is the perfect fusion of our “Keep Austin Weird” spirit and the new modern vibe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
908 sqft
Uniquely designed with beautifully landscaped grounds, these apartment homes offer hardwood floors, refrigerators, and a private patio or balcony. Close proximity to all downtown Austin has to offer with pool on-site.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5200 N LAMAR BLVD
5200 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to the Hyde Park area as a resident of these amazing apartments in central Austin. These recently renovated apartments stand out for their convenient location and elegant interiors and feature bay windows that bring natural light inside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Ruth Ave
1205 Ruth Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1416 sqft
Charming three bedroom home in the heart of Crestview. Great open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout the home. Updated kitchen & appliances. Huge green backyard space with covered patio and plenty of shade.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1003 JUSTIN LANE
1003 Justin Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find comfort and convenience in this centrally located property! The beautiful grounds offers ample parking, a friendly staff, a two-level pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5601 Woodrow Ave #102
5601 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
5601 Woodrow Ave #102 Available 08/07/20 Updated Condo- 5601 Woodrow - 1/1 updated condo with pool! Rent includes water, gas and trash. Stained concrete flooring, updated kitchen, preleasing for August. (RLNE3207949)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
902 Romeria Dr.
902 Romeria Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
475 sqft
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1704 Ullrich Avenue
1704 Ullrich Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1477 sqft
ASAP: Updated 3 BR / 2 BA with a Fenced Yard. Fenced Yard / Wood Floors / Open Floor Plan - Furniture in photos comes with the home. Charming 3 bed/2 bath, Craftsman style home located in Central Austin.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5906 Laird Dr
5906 Laird Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,750
806 sqft
5906 Laird Dr Available 05/15/20 Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Brentwood Neighborhood - Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in Brentwood Neighborhood @ Burnet & Koenig ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ New Countertops & Tile in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Romeria Drive
1410 Romeria Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
1410 Romeria Drive Available 07/17/20 CUTEST COTTAGE IN ROSEDALE - 2BD 1BA $1650 - ROSEDALE COTTAGE - ORIGINAL REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS - OPEN KITCHEN BIG BEDROOMS . LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. HUGE FENCED IN BACK YARD.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1510 W North Loop Blvd #922
1510 West North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
929 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Central Austin - Wonderful 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo in a great location! Open floor plan with Bamboo and Tile flooring throughout. Updated finished in the kitchen and the bathroom. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1719 Brentwood St
1719 Brentwood Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Updated 1/1 - $1250 - Can be Fully Furnished - short term lease - Fully furnished unit available immediately with lease through 1/31/2021, longer lease option available. Can be unfurnished with an August 1st move in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Payne AVE
1211 Payne Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2044 sqft
Appealing main house available for lease. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops, ss appliances, subway tile backsplash. Open floorplan. Wood floors throughout. No carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1120 sqft
Landscaped apartment complex ideally situated for convenient access to the Mopac Expressway. Business center, laundry, swimming pool and hot tub on the premises. Residents have access to an on-site car park and car wash area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
56 Units Available
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,164
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1144 sqft
Right next to MoPac Expressway. Close to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker Park, Univ. of Texas, Seton Medical Center, Highland Park Elementary, Hancock Creek, and Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Pet-friendly apartments with 9' ceilings, resort-style pool, and on-site storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
22 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
