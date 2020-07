Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court carport courtyard putting green

In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.



Still Waters at Southpark Meadows offers residents luxury urban living in South Austin. Envision residing in one of our six creative floor plans in a one-bedroom or two-bedroom residence. Our homes feature a wealth of amenities and a location thats near everything you want in life. Designed to accommodate the needs of modern couples and families, as well as provide the simple luxuries of life in an urban environment, our Austin apartments are a gorgeous example of the upscale apartment lifestyle.