Austin, TX
4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60

4620 William Cannon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4620 William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4620 William Cannon #60 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage $1895 - Beautiful stucco and stone townhome in a gated community. Living room/dining room/ kitchen open concept floor plan. Living room features a gas log fireplace, ceiling fan, and bamboo flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, and granite tile counter tops. Laundry room with washer/dryer included and 1/2 bath down stairs, 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full baths upstairs. 2 car garage. Fenced patio backs to greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 have any available units?
4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 have?
Some of 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 currently offering any rent specials?
4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 is pet friendly.
Does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 offer parking?
Yes, 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 offers parking.
Does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 have a pool?
No, 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 does not have a pool.
Does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 have accessible units?
No, 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60 does not have units with dishwashers.
