4620 W. WILLIAM CANNON DR #60

4620 William Cannon #60 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage $1895 - Beautiful stucco and stone townhome in a gated community. Living room/dining room/ kitchen open concept floor plan. Living room features a gas log fireplace, ceiling fan, and bamboo flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, and granite tile counter tops. Laundry room with washer/dryer included and 1/2 bath down stairs, 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full baths upstairs. 2 car garage. Fenced patio backs to greenbelt.



