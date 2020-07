Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard dog grooming area dog park game room internet access package receiving smoke-free community

Opening late Summer 2020. Break out of the ordinary and discover east Austin's new urban hotspot. Living at Trailhead means enjoying the serenity of neighboring Govalle Park and Walnut Creek trail right outside your front door while being located just three miles from downtown. Enjoy live music, dancing, and the outdoor cantina at Guero's Taco Bar. Get a workout on any day of the week at our fitness center or designated yoga studio. Work from your home, next to the cascading pool, or in one of our community co-working lounges. Let's Go, Trailhead!