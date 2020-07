Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga accessible game room media room pool table

Welcome to Urban North, where contemporary style and sophistication meets laid back luxury and comfort. The only urban, wrap-style apartment community in Northwest Austin. Bask in our sun-drenched, resort-style pool, lounge in our serene hammock garden, or break a sweat in our state of the art fitness facility and yoga studio. We are a pet friendly community with no breed restrictions or weight limits, where pets can enjoy our off-leash dog park and pet spa.



Check out all there is to do around Urban North including hot restaurants, fun nightlife, park areas, and shopping at The Domain, Arboretum, and Lakeline Mall. Cook dinner in your spacious gourmet kitchen and have a nightcap on your wrap-around balcony overlooking our beautiful pool and lushly landscaped courtyards, or soak in your large garden tub. The possibilities are endless when living at Urban North. Call us today to tour your new home!