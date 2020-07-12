/
east oak hill
403 Apartments for rent in East Oak Hill, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,205
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,305
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1144 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
55 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
37 Units Available
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1163 sqft
Downtown Austin is only minutes away from this property. Units feature breakfast bars, fireplaces and their own patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
38 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd.
4201 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
647 sqft
Get ready to experience an unmatched level of comfort, convenience and customer service! The ideal location offers easy access to three major highways along with a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4701 MONTERREY OAKS BLVD.
4701 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a beautiful community to fit your lifestyle? Tour this beauty today! The fantastic location puts you close to William Cannon, Mopac and 290 and near public transportation, great shopping, dining, schools and entertainment! Amenities include
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
River Stone Ranch
5701 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
638 sqft
Live in a great South Austin area with quick access to Mopac and Hwy 290.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4701 STAGGERBRUSH
4701 Staggerbrush Road, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$945
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything you want and everything you need is located in one brilliant South Austin community! The amenities here are endless and completely unique! You'll have access to a soccer field, tennis courts with free lessons, swimming pools, an indoor
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4900 Summerset TRL
4900 Summerset Trail, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1647 sqft
Immaculate & beautifully maintained 4/2 bath,1 story. Rare Westcreek Subdivision. Home offering light & bright rooms, freshly painted neutral colors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5541 Hero DR
5541 Hero Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
Large 5 bedroom house located on peaceful greenbelt and short walk to Regents School of Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
6110 Smith Oak Trail
6110 Smith Oak Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6110 Smith Oak Trail in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
6501 Brush Country Road
6501 Brush Country Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6501 Brush Country Road in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5009 Trading Bend
5009 Trading Bend Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2787 sqft
Bright, airy Travis Country home with stunning 2-story entry, formal living, & family room, 2-story wall of windows and a catwalk! Spectacular heavily treed lot w/deck.
Results within 1 mile of East Oak Hill
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,165
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,516
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
25 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,449
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
8 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,455
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning city views, clubhouse, gym and pool. 1-3 bedroom units include fireplace, in-unit laundry hookup, and private patio/balcony. Close to Barton Creek Square and Barton Creek Greenbelt and just 6 miles from downtown Austin.
