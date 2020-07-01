All apartments in Austin
3617 S Lamar Blvd

3617 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3617 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
lobby
pet friendly
Remember that time you were at lobby at that store, you know, the one with all that nice stuff. They had some magazines with the stuff you’d normally expect, models, clothing, famous people doing bad things. But then one magazine stood out. It was the architecture one with nice homes and interiors and such.

As you are suddenly engulfed in awe and wonder, seeing all those spectacularly constructed homes likely reserved for professional athletes, actors, and relatives of government officials from countries with questionable human rights records. Then all of a sudden, you see your apartment, in its newly minted serene elegance. They’ve ranked your apartment #1 in the “World’s totally non biased list of Sweetest Apartments Ever” section. What an honor!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Built-in Sonos Speakers

Luxury vinyl wood-style plank flooring

Porcelain bamboo backsplash

Nest thermostats

Pure white quartz countertops

Stylish studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plan options

Spacious walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Expansive bark park

Skyline terrace with downtown views

Zen studio

Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees

Business center

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

Paw spa

24-hour fitness center

Automated package lockers

2 luxe community clubrooms

Community courtyards with sweeping lights

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

_____________________

Good Day/Evening Sunshine!

I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We are a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You will get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I am super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
3617 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 3617 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3617 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 S Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3617 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3617 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

