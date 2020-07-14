All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Mesa Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Mesa Verde
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Mesa Verde

Open Now until 6pm
3201 Duval Rd · (512) 641-8033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Offering your application fee credited back at move-in! Contact our leasing team to schedule a tour TODAY! Offering self-guided and virtual tours as well.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-1125 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 11-1126 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 13-1313 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1438 · Avail. now

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 02-0212 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 07-0722 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mesa Verde.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other. Discover a Domain address without the stress! Mesa Verde offers you comfort in a prime location with all the shops, restaurants and entertainment just a short walk from your front door! A centralized map dot offers you closeness to your favorite Austin greenbelts and easy access to major thoroughfares which make getting to work a breeze. Plus, only 10 miles away brings you into the heart of everything Austin and The University of Texas! Experience an exclusive fitness club membership with 24/7 access, private yoga studio and stretching lounge, indoor racquetball court, outdoor pet park, cyber cafe, billiards, lighted tennis court, two sand volleyball courts, two spacious lap pools with sunbathing deck and two outdoor entertainment style kitchens. Apartment homes at Mesa Verde offer well-designed, bright interiors with gourmet kitchens appointed with granite countertops, stainless appliances which make fo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $20/month, Attached Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mesa Verde have any available units?
Mesa Verde has 10 units available starting at $1,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Mesa Verde have?
Some of Mesa Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesa Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Mesa Verde is offering the following rent specials: Offering your application fee credited back at move-in! Contact our leasing team to schedule a tour TODAY! Offering self-guided and virtual tours as well.
Is Mesa Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesa Verde is pet friendly.
Does Mesa Verde offer parking?
Yes, Mesa Verde offers parking.
Does Mesa Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mesa Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesa Verde have a pool?
Yes, Mesa Verde has a pool.
Does Mesa Verde have accessible units?
No, Mesa Verde does not have accessible units.
Does Mesa Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, Mesa Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mesa Verde?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity