310 S. Lamar Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

310 S. Lamar Blvd

310 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Ceramic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen

Under-Counter Mounted Sinks

Stainless GE Appliances Including Oversized Ovens

Accent Pendant Lighting Over Kitchen Islands

Choice of Bamboo or Espresso Color Flooring with Designer Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets

Select Floor Plans Feature 11' Ceilings and 20' Vaulted Ceilings

Dramatic 9' Ceilings Throughout Most Floor Plans

In Select Homes. Amenities Subject to Change.

Deep Soaking Tubs

Modern Solar Screens Allow Privacy

Large Covered Patios

Valet Trash Service

Convenient Trash Chutes on Each Floor

Washers and Dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Serene Pool and Spa

Luxury Wood Deck

High End Fitness Zone

Onsite Specialty Retail

Card Access Garage Parking

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

