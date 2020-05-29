All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln

2530 Walsh Tarlton Lane · (512) 877-4008
Location

2530 Walsh Tarlton Lane, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Surely you must be joking Alex. This stunning hill country apartment with excellent views of the Bee Caves (yes, the cave with bees) must be a farce. There's absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can't imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Warm, modern materials, including gray wood cabinets and two-tone quartz countertops

Open kitchens with chef-style islands

Stainless steel appliances, including self-cleaning oven, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser, microwave, and dishwasher

Garden tubs and walk-in showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds

Dual vanities with ample dress space

Accent mosaic backsplashes

Spacious walk-in closets

Whirlpool washer and dryer included in all residences

Patios or balconies with Hill Country views

Google Fiber, AT&T or Grande high-speed internet

Nine- and-ten foot ceilings with expansive windows and views

Seattle Grey and walnut wood floors

Acousti-Mat sound underlayment

Townhomes with private courtyards and attached two-car garages

Smart-house technology, including Nest thermostats

Industrial-style brushed nickel kitchen faucets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Designed by award-winning architecture, planning, and urban design firm JHP

Carpeted and conditioned hallways

Modern, landscaped pool courtyard and splash lounge with kitchen, grills and television

Multiple areas for outdoor cooking, dining, and entertaining

Natural-gas outdoor grills with Hill Country stone fire pit

Bocce court

Dog spa with bathing and grooming options

State-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and cardio machines

Yoga studio with spinning bikes and TRX equipment

Outdoor yoga and event lawn

Resident espresso lounge with Wi-Fi, printers, and PC and Mac computers

Resident lounge with television and private work areas

Business center with conference room and digital presentation capabilities

Controlled access to parking garage and all floors

On-site resident storage

Secure bicycle storage and bike shop

Car2go Parking

Reserved parking available

Near Capital Metro bus stop

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln have any available units?
2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln have?
Some of 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln does offer parking.
Does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln has a pool.
Does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln has accessible units.
Does 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln has units with dishwashers.
