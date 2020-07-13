All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Saratoga Ridge

6307 Bluff Springs Rd · (512) 359-3973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$300 off your 1st full month's rent!
Location

6307 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10210 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 925 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6312 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saratoga Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
e-payments
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Saratoga Ridge is located in located in South Austin, minutes from downtown Austin, Buda. Saratoga Ridge offers tranquil park like setting, with a two layer pool, spa, fitness center, and dog park. Escape the hustle and bustle of city living all while being moments away from all the conveniences the city of Austin has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 Valet Trash; $50 Cable; $5 Pest control
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Ample parking throughout the property.
Storage Details: Storage room outside off of patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Saratoga Ridge have any available units?
Saratoga Ridge has 13 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Saratoga Ridge have?
Some of Saratoga Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saratoga Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Saratoga Ridge is offering the following rent specials: $300 off your 1st full month's rent!
Is Saratoga Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Saratoga Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Saratoga Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Saratoga Ridge offers parking.
Does Saratoga Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saratoga Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saratoga Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Saratoga Ridge has a pool.
Does Saratoga Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Saratoga Ridge has accessible units.
Does Saratoga Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saratoga Ridge has units with dishwashers.

