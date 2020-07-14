All apartments in Austin
Belara Austin

1500 Crossing Pl · (512) 270-7199
Location

1500 Crossing Pl, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4210 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 621 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belara Austin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
cc payments
dog park
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Belara is nestled in the East Riverside neighborhood, only minutes from downtown Austin. We offer luxurious apartment homes, complete with stylish and comfortable interiors. Our community boasts local conveniences such as fine dining, shopping, education and entertainment. We offer the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve. Imagine coming home to the space designed with you in mind featuring granite counter-tops, exquisite faux wood plank flooring, two-inch faux blinds, stainless steel appliances, and equipped with high-end fixtures. Enjoy easy access and short commute times. We are located near I35 and 183. Tour today and make the decision to live the lifestyle you deserve by leasing at Belara today.

Need a roommate? Visit roommates.com to find your perfect match.

Visit our VIRTUAL TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 administration
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $20.00 per month additional

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belara Austin have any available units?
Belara Austin has 8 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Belara Austin have?
Some of Belara Austin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belara Austin currently offering any rent specials?
Belara Austin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belara Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, Belara Austin is pet friendly.
Does Belara Austin offer parking?
Yes, Belara Austin offers parking.
Does Belara Austin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belara Austin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belara Austin have a pool?
Yes, Belara Austin has a pool.
Does Belara Austin have accessible units?
No, Belara Austin does not have accessible units.
Does Belara Austin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belara Austin has units with dishwashers.
