2206 Barton Hills DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2206 Barton Hills DR
2206 Barton Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2206 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR have any available units?
2206 Barton Hills DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2206 Barton Hills DR currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Barton Hills DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Barton Hills DR pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Barton Hills DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR offer parking?
No, 2206 Barton Hills DR does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Barton Hills DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR have a pool?
No, 2206 Barton Hills DR does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR have accessible units?
No, 2206 Barton Hills DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 Barton Hills DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Barton Hills DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Barton Hills DR does not have units with air conditioning.
