Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Montecito

3111 Parker Ln · (512) 265-2202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3111 Parker Ln, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0396 · Avail. now

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 0280 · Avail. Aug 14

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0296 · Avail. Aug 1

$937

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0160 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 0161 · Avail. now

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 0127 · Avail. now

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
on-site laundry
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Our Austin, Texas apartments neighbor Mabel Davis District Park, which features a walking and jogging track around the park, a playground and a skate park. Your apartment home is also within close proximity to downtown Austin’s Zilker Metropolitan Park, Zilker Botanical Garden, the Paramount Theater, St. Edwards University, the University of Texas, Austin Community College and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Montecito Apartments is conveniently located close to the Cap Metro bus line for easy, car-free commutes around Austin.

Your newly renovated apartment in Austin is nestled in a gated community with plenty of thoughtful amenities including covered parking, a refreshing swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Our pet-friendly apartments feature updated finishes including new cabinets with granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, private patios and balconies and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee (1 bedroom) $250 admin (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito have any available units?
Montecito has 14 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito have?
Some of Montecito's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito is pet friendly.
Does Montecito offer parking?
Yes, Montecito offers parking.
Does Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montecito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito have a pool?
Yes, Montecito has a pool.
Does Montecito have accessible units?
No, Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito has units with dishwashers.
