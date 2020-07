Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub package receiving alarm system clubhouse elevator fire pit internet access lobby

Splitting the Warehouse and Market District of downtown Austin, just minutes from the freeway, the 404 remains right on the pulse of the city's vibrant lifestyle. Our pet-friendly community is just steps from local eateries, grocers, and nightlife, 404 is a brownstone oasis offering an urban charm unique to this area. Thoughtfully designed interiors with downtown views, marble countertops, hand-cut tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, crown molding, and stainless steel appliances. We offer onsite management and maintenance, package receiving services, electronic payments, and so much more. Reach out today and make the 404 your home. Don't forget to ask us about our Corporate Advantage Program!