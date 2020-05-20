Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1909 Rampart Circle Available 12/06/19 Lovely home in North Austin - Available NOW! - Charming cul-de-sac home with new wood look tile floors through out! Family room w/ vaulted ceiling, wood beam, fireplace & great natural light. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, breakfast area, pantry & great cabinet space. Master suite w/ double vanity & spacious closet plus additional storage. Great backyard w/ big deck for entertaining, wood privacy fence & tons of yard space. Close to shopping & dining.



(RLNE4295939)