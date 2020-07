Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible concierge gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center hot tub package receiving

Meet COLE, a very modern and architecturally creative luxury downtown Austin apartment community that has more to offer than good looks alone.Before you look any further, check out the spectacular location. Cole is located in the heart of an eclectic neighborhood that is loaded with the interesting places and people that make life so real.The ease of living next to Barton Springs, Zilker Park, Whole Foods grocery store and iconic restaurants like Shady Grove and Chuy's makes COLE the home you always wanted.We also offer exclusive resident discounts at nearby retailers and eateries just for living at Cole! Please see the leasing office for more details.