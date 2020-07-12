/
lamplight village
327 Apartments for rent in Lamplight Village, Austin, TX
45 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1344 sqft
Community features two resort-style pools, gated entry, fitness centers and scenic grounds. Located close to The Domain and the MoPac Expressway. Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1814 Magazine Street
1814 Magazine Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Stellar 3/2 Home in Lamplight Village on Greenbelt - Stellar home in Lamplight Village! Hard tile flooring throughout 1st level. Well-maintained kitchen w/ tile counters*Vaulted Living w/ stone fireplace from floor to ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12906 Turkey Run
12906 Turkey Run, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1337 sqft
12906 Turkey Run Available 08/14/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain ~ Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living with Vaulted Ceiling & Stone Fireplace ~ Stained
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13002 Candlestick Place
13002 Candlestick Place, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1421 sqft
- (RLNE3297126)
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway
2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1400 sqft
Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX 78727 - 2 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Lamplight Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1484 sqft
Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and extra storage room characterize these comfortable homes. Residents get access to several amenities including bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center and parking garages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
34 Units Available
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1141 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
47 Units Available
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is where luxury meets style. Relish in the convenience of garage parking, a resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center and private theater. Interiors are spacious and include stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
38 Units Available
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1081 sqft
Camden Huntingdon is a pet-friendly, resort-style community located minutes from North Austin Medical Center and Austin Community College. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1062 sqft
Located in a five-mile radius of some of the greatest attractions in the city, including shopping, school and dining locations. Includes a series of one- and two-bedrooms complete with granite countertops and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
Situated in between Metric Boulevard and West Parmer Lane with proximity to Alderbrook Pocket Park. Convenient features in every unit, including microwave and oven. Apartment features relaxing amenities, including pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
920 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1154 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
18 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
920 sqft
Apartment homes with built-in bookcases, dark walnut cabinets, fireplaces and oversized closets. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, resort-style pool and two-story fitness center. Close to public transit for easy commuting.
Last updated June 30 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1365 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Pipers Field Dr B
2011 Pipers Field Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit B Available 07/15/20 Fully Furnished Duplex (Side B) in North Austin - Property Id: 313846 Fully furnished duplex in quiet north Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started.
