Austin, TX
Bridgehead
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Bridgehead

6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv · (512) 866-8931
Location

6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv, Austin, TX 78730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,012

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgehead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
Nestled in Austin Northwest Hills above the iconic Pennybacker Bridge, Bridgehead overlooks Lake Austin. Amazing views and only 2 minutes from Lake Austin and 20 minutes away from Downtown Austin, our community pairs breathtaking natural surroundings with modern amenities. With easy access to 360 and other major freeways, commuting to work and your local favorites has never been easier. Live at Bridgehead and surround yourself with an atmosphere of natural luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee, $15 Resident Account Setup Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet interview required
Parking Details: Reserved covered parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgehead have any available units?
Bridgehead has 5 units available starting at $1,012 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgehead have?
Some of Bridgehead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgehead currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgehead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgehead pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgehead is pet friendly.
Does Bridgehead offer parking?
Yes, Bridgehead offers parking.
Does Bridgehead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgehead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgehead have a pool?
Yes, Bridgehead has a pool.
Does Bridgehead have accessible units?
No, Bridgehead does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgehead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgehead has units with dishwashers.
