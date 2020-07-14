Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport gym parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park hot tub internet access sauna volleyball court

Nestled in Austin Northwest Hills above the iconic Pennybacker Bridge, Bridgehead overlooks Lake Austin. Amazing views and only 2 minutes from Lake Austin and 20 minutes away from Downtown Austin, our community pairs breathtaking natural surroundings with modern amenities. With easy access to 360 and other major freeways, commuting to work and your local favorites has never been easier. Live at Bridgehead and surround yourself with an atmosphere of natural luxury.