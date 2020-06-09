Rent Calculator
1721 Toomey rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1721 Toomey rd
1721 Toomey Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1721 Toomey Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c18130b0a4 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 Toomey rd have any available units?
1721 Toomey rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1721 Toomey rd currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Toomey rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Toomey rd pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Toomey rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1721 Toomey rd offer parking?
No, 1721 Toomey rd does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Toomey rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Toomey rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Toomey rd have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Toomey rd has a pool.
Does 1721 Toomey rd have accessible units?
No, 1721 Toomey rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Toomey rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Toomey rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Toomey rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Toomey rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
