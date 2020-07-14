Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car charging dog grooming area game room guest parking hot tub lobby media room online portal

Located between 5th and 6th street in Old West Austin, Pressler is centrally located minutes from Downtown, Zilker Park, and Lady Bird Lake, where you can experience all the conveniences of urban Austin with amenities to suit your lifestyle. Boasting one of the largest pools in Downtown Austin, relax poolside or on the rooftop bamboo garden featuring complimentary WiFi.Inside, discover the TV/Wii lounge and play a game of foosball, or workout in the 24 hour fitness center offering towel service. Spacious studios, one and two bedroom homes feature open floor plans, stylish bamboo or stained concrete flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops with tiled backsplashes, and custom touches like built-in bookcases and art niches.