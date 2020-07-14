Amenities
Located between 5th and 6th street in Old West Austin, Pressler is centrally located minutes from Downtown, Zilker Park, and Lady Bird Lake, where you can experience all the conveniences of urban Austin with amenities to suit your lifestyle. Boasting one of the largest pools in Downtown Austin, relax poolside or on the rooftop bamboo garden featuring complimentary WiFi.Inside, discover the TV/Wii lounge and play a game of foosball, or workout in the 24 hour fitness center offering towel service. Spacious studios, one and two bedroom homes feature open floor plans, stylish bamboo or stained concrete flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops with tiled backsplashes, and custom touches like built-in bookcases and art niches.