Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Pressler

507 Pressler St · (979) 200-4491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Month Free for move-ins by 7/15! Restrictions apply.
Location

507 Pressler St, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,566

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 3121 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 3113 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3138 · Avail. now

$2,514

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 5140 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 2142 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pressler.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car charging
dog grooming area
game room
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
media room
online portal
Located between 5th and 6th street in Old West Austin, Pressler is centrally located minutes from Downtown, Zilker Park, and Lady Bird Lake, where you can experience all the conveniences of urban Austin with amenities to suit your lifestyle. Boasting one of the largest pools in Downtown Austin, relax poolside or on the rooftop bamboo garden featuring complimentary WiFi.Inside, discover the TV/Wii lounge and play a game of foosball, or workout in the 24 hour fitness center offering towel service. Spacious studios, one and two bedroom homes feature open floor plans, stylish bamboo or stained concrete flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops with tiled backsplashes, and custom touches like built-in bookcases and art niches.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (waived on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 1 pet ; 2 Pets $350
fee: $250 1 pet ; 2 Pets $350
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15 1 pet ; $20 2 pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio / balcony storage; Storage units: $10-100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pressler have any available units?
Pressler has 32 units available starting at $1,566 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Pressler have?
Some of Pressler's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pressler currently offering any rent specials?
Pressler is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free for move-ins by 7/15! Restrictions apply.
Is Pressler pet-friendly?
Yes, Pressler is pet friendly.
Does Pressler offer parking?
Yes, Pressler offers parking.
Does Pressler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pressler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pressler have a pool?
Yes, Pressler has a pool.
Does Pressler have accessible units?
Yes, Pressler has accessible units.
Does Pressler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pressler has units with dishwashers.
