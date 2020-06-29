Rent Calculator
13209 Kerrville Folkway
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM
13209 Kerrville Folkway
13209 Kerrville Folkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
13209 Kerrville Folkway, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this highly upgraded home w/ remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, and wood floors. NO PETS. Owners suite is downstairs with all other bedrooms up. Convenient location. By future Apple facility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13209 Kerrville Folkway have any available units?
13209 Kerrville Folkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13209 Kerrville Folkway have?
Some of 13209 Kerrville Folkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13209 Kerrville Folkway currently offering any rent specials?
13209 Kerrville Folkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 Kerrville Folkway pet-friendly?
No, 13209 Kerrville Folkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 13209 Kerrville Folkway offer parking?
Yes, 13209 Kerrville Folkway offers parking.
Does 13209 Kerrville Folkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 Kerrville Folkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 Kerrville Folkway have a pool?
No, 13209 Kerrville Folkway does not have a pool.
Does 13209 Kerrville Folkway have accessible units?
No, 13209 Kerrville Folkway does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 Kerrville Folkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13209 Kerrville Folkway has units with dishwashers.
