Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly car charging coffee bar conference room guest parking lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

WELCOME HOME TO SUR512! - A residential apartment community ideally located on South Congress Avenue in Austin, TX, with nearby shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the SoCo culture. SUR 512 offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious layouts and amenities to satisfy all of your apartment needs. Contact us today to reserve your luxury apartment home! Enjoy every day, offbeat at the Sur512 lifestyle.