milwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
460 Apartments for rent in Milwood, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
30 Units Available
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1381 sqft
Located close to Robinson Park and just to the west of the 183. Luxurious apartments include a dishwasher, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pool and concierge available.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
906 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
14 Units Available
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1293 sqft
Minutes from Domain Shopping Center and Yett Creek Park. Property offers a fully equipped fitness center, swimming pool, entertainment pavilion and many other amenities. Apartments feature formal dining areas, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
Introducing Melrose Place Apartments—a community where the tranquil neighborhood setting will make you feel at home from the very beginning.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1140 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183, Ganzert Lake, Lakeline Mall and Plaza, Gateway Shopping Center, REI, Lake Creek, and McNeil High School. Highlights include 24/7 fitness center (cardio theatre, spinning salon, etc.), hammock relaxation green, dog park, recycling programs, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
855 sqft
Welcome to the best at Melrose Trail! A newly renovated community in the heart of Austin, Texas. Our prime location puts you in Austin ISD and gives you easy access to fun and entertainment around Travis County.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1468 sqft
This pet-friendly community has controlled access entry, a media room, gym and garage parking. Lakeline Mall is just a short drive away. Residents enjoy in-unit fireplaces and individual security systems.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5810 Shreveport Drive
5810 Shreveport Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
5810 Shreveport Drive Available 08/01/20 3 BR / 2 BA - Easy Access to 183 & Mopac / Fenced Backyard / 2 Car Garage - Charming 3 bed / 2 bath located by major employers. Open floor plan makes it a good house for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12706 Magnolia Mound Trail
12706 Magnolia Mound Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
One Story Home in the McNeil and Parmer Ln Area - Updated! - Enjoy this single story 3 bed 2 bath home nestled away in the McNeil & Parmer area. No carpet, tile and vinyl plank throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5918 Green Acres St
5918 Green Acres, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1255 sqft
Renovated! Great location, near the Domain. Westwood High! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home with easy access to Parmer Ln & close to shopping/ restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4319 Ganymede Dr
4319 Ganymede Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
(RLNE5690542)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13513 Dulles Ave
13513 Dulles Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5690630)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12601 Europa Ln
12601 Europa Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Beautiful home with many updates including quartz counters in kitchen and bathrooms. New subway tile back splash in the kitchen with counter top eat in or breakfast area plus formal dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
13461 Gent Drive
13461 Gent Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2158 sqft
Beautiful, well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Milwood subdivision. Covered patio, nicely done backyard, great floor plan, beautiful oak trees, cozy fireplace, excellent location.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
6511-B MELROSE TRAIL
6511 Melrose Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12201 Cabana LN
12201 Cabana Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1644 sqft
Charming home in highly desired Milwood community. This single story home features 3bedrooms and 2bath with a spacious layout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13408 Bolivia DR
13408 Boliva Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2081 sqft
Nice 2 story home in Milwood with large backyard*All beds are upstairs*4 Bedrooms/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13137 Amarillo AVE
13137 Amarillo Avenue, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13137 Amarillo AVE in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12929 Covington Trl
12929 Covington Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1694 sqft
- (RLNE5914209)
Results within 1 mile of Milwood
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
97 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1146 sqft
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
