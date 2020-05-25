All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

1307 Fairbanks DR

1307 Fairbanks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Fairbanks Drive, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Side A is two-story with 2/1 upstairs. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Window unit in upstairs bedroom for extra cooling. New tile floor throughout. Extra large storage closet upstairs and additional storage under stairs. Gas stove and fireplace. New cabinets and oversized utility area with lavatory and new shower. Backdoor leads to private fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Fairbanks DR have any available units?
1307 Fairbanks DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Fairbanks DR have?
Some of 1307 Fairbanks DR's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Fairbanks DR currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Fairbanks DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Fairbanks DR pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Fairbanks DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1307 Fairbanks DR offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Fairbanks DR does offer parking.
Does 1307 Fairbanks DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Fairbanks DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Fairbanks DR have a pool?
No, 1307 Fairbanks DR does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Fairbanks DR have accessible units?
No, 1307 Fairbanks DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Fairbanks DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Fairbanks DR does not have units with dishwashers.
