1307 Fairbanks DR

Side A is two-story with 2/1 upstairs. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Window unit in upstairs bedroom for extra cooling. New tile floor throughout. Extra large storage closet upstairs and additional storage under stairs. Gas stove and fireplace. New cabinets and oversized utility area with lavatory and new shower. Backdoor leads to private fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
