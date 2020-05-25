1307 Fairbanks DR

Amenities

garage fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace range Property Amenities parking garage

Side A is two-story with 2/1 upstairs. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Window unit in upstairs bedroom for extra cooling. New tile floor throughout. Extra large storage closet upstairs and additional storage under stairs. Gas stove and fireplace. New cabinets and oversized utility area with lavatory and new shower. Backdoor leads to private fenced yard.