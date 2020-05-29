Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage trash valet yoga cats allowed business center 24hr maintenance package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ladera Apartment Homes offers a contemporary dwelling with an air of sophistication crafted in exquisite Mediterranean-Style architecture. Only minutes from downtown or the airport, we believe that Ladera Apartment Homes offers uncompromising value with convenience of our incredible location in South Austin. Rejuvenate your life with remarkable amenities and homes detailed with quality finishes such as wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer. Select homes offer a direct access garage and/or a private fenced yard. Ladera Apartment Homes offer one and two bedroom flats, each of them uniquely designed to make you feel right at home. Whether you want to cool off in a cabana by our resort-style pool or warm yourself beside our tranquil outdoor fire feature, Ladera Apartment ...