Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Ladera Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Ladera Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
7500 South IH-35 · (979) 307-5477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7500 South IH-35, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1026 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1024 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0948 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 0941 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 0448 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,588

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ladera Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
business center
24hr maintenance
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ladera Apartment Homes offers a contemporary dwelling with an air of sophistication crafted in exquisite Mediterranean-Style architecture. Only minutes from downtown or the airport, we believe that Ladera Apartment Homes offers uncompromising value with convenience of our incredible location in South Austin. Rejuvenate your life with remarkable amenities and homes detailed with quality finishes such as wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer. Select homes offer a direct access garage and/or a private fenced yard. Ladera Apartment Homes offer one and two bedroom flats, each of them uniquely designed to make you feel right at home. Whether you want to cool off in a cabana by our resort-style pool or warm yourself beside our tranquil outdoor fire feature, Ladera Apartment ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $175 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or Sure Deposit: $87.50
Additional: valet waste: $30/month; pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (one pet); $30/month (two pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit bull, Stafforshire terrier, Chow, Spitz, Doberman, Akita, or any mix of these breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: 5' x 5': $25/month; 8' x 8': $64/month; 7' x 10': $70/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ladera Apartment Homes have any available units?
Ladera Apartment Homes has 21 units available starting at $1,101 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Ladera Apartment Homes have?
Some of Ladera Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ladera Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Ladera Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ladera Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ladera Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Ladera Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Ladera Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Ladera Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ladera Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ladera Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Ladera Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Ladera Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Ladera Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Ladera Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ladera Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
