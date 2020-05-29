Ladera Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 1-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $175 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or Sure Deposit: $87.50
Additional: valet waste: $30/month; pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (one pet); $30/month (two pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit bull, Stafforshire terrier, Chow, Spitz, Doberman, Akita, or any mix of these breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: 5' x 5': $25/month; 8' x 8': $64/month; 7' x 10': $70/month