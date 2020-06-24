1301 Aggie Lane

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Crestview! Property has recently had a kitchen remodel, new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, large undermount sink, subway tile backsplash and new appliances! All three bedrooms are sizable! Large, fenced backyard with shed for additional storage! This home is close to shopping, highways, restaurants and all the entertainment this city offers. The location and charm of this property cannot be beat!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: Off Street driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview

YEAR BUILT: 1952



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood! Location cant be beat!

- Recently remodeled!

- Upgraded kitchen, new paint, and carpet!

- Shed in back for additional storage space

- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



