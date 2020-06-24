All apartments in Austin
1301 Aggie Lane
1301 Aggie Lane

1301 Aggie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Aggie Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Crestview! Property has recently had a kitchen remodel, new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, large undermount sink, subway tile backsplash and new appliances! All three bedrooms are sizable! Large, fenced backyard with shed for additional storage! This home is close to shopping, highways, restaurants and all the entertainment this city offers. The location and charm of this property cannot be beat!

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/RiKY3X82rAc **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Off Street driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview
YEAR BUILT: 1952

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood! Location cant be beat!
- Recently remodeled!
- Upgraded kitchen, new paint, and carpet!
- Shed in back for additional storage space
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Aggie Lane have any available units?
1301 Aggie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Aggie Lane have?
Some of 1301 Aggie Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Aggie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Aggie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Aggie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Aggie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Aggie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Aggie Lane offers parking.
Does 1301 Aggie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Aggie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Aggie Lane have a pool?
No, 1301 Aggie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Aggie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1301 Aggie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Aggie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Aggie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
