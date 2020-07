Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage accessible accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments

11616B Argonne Forest Trail Available 07/10/20 Two Bedroom/ Two Bath Townhome with Attached Garage - Beautiful two bedroom home at Ranchstone Garden Homes and includes all of the upgrades including wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, wood burning fireplace, black appliances, and 2 inch faux wood blinds. Your home will have an attached one car garage as well a private fenced in yard.



We are located within the prestigious blue ribbon schools including Westwood HS. We are also close to the major shopping areas such as the Domain and the Arboretum, major employers like Apple and Cisco, and a large array of fine dining.



We are a pet friendly community and we accept all breeds and up to three pets!



Landscaping is included in the front and back yard.



We have immediate availability and would love to take you on a tour! Contact Miranda or Matthew at (737) 204-5949 to schedule an appointment.



