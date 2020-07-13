All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Bell Austin Southwest

3621 W Slaughter Ln · (512) 237-7929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9211 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 7211 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 0528 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0735 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 0135 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 0423 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Austin Southwest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
garage
e-payments
hot tub
Bell Austin Southwest is southwest Austin's premiere luxury apartment community that offers both an urban lifestyle and quiet, green spaces adjacent to the Brodie Wild Nature Preserve. Convenient to both the MoPac Expressway and I-35, downtown Austin is just a few minutes away. The area is filled with fantastic restaurants and shopping, including The Shops at Arbor Trails, the new Alamo Drafthouse, Whole Foods, and Austin's Famous Chuy's Mexican Food. If you want a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle, go for a bike ride through the one-of-a-kind Veloway Trail less than a mile away, or go for a hike at the Circle C Metropolitan Park just a few minutes down the road!

Residents enjoy a vast array of amenities including a fenced-in pet park complete with pet stations and a peaceful sitting area, music studio, resident lounge, conference center, billiards featuring an XBox 360 with Kinect and a Golden Tee arcade game. We also offer a newly renovated 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select units, Parking garage: included in select units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Austin Southwest have any available units?
Bell Austin Southwest has 35 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Austin Southwest have?
Some of Bell Austin Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Austin Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Austin Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Austin Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Austin Southwest is pet friendly.
Does Bell Austin Southwest offer parking?
Yes, Bell Austin Southwest offers parking.
Does Bell Austin Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Austin Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Austin Southwest have a pool?
Yes, Bell Austin Southwest has a pool.
Does Bell Austin Southwest have accessible units?
No, Bell Austin Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Austin Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Austin Southwest has units with dishwashers.
