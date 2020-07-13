Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill volleyball court yoga cats allowed garage e-payments hot tub

Bell Austin Southwest is southwest Austin's premiere luxury apartment community that offers both an urban lifestyle and quiet, green spaces adjacent to the Brodie Wild Nature Preserve. Convenient to both the MoPac Expressway and I-35, downtown Austin is just a few minutes away. The area is filled with fantastic restaurants and shopping, including The Shops at Arbor Trails, the new Alamo Drafthouse, Whole Foods, and Austin's Famous Chuy's Mexican Food. If you want a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle, go for a bike ride through the one-of-a-kind Veloway Trail less than a mile away, or go for a hike at the Circle C Metropolitan Park just a few minutes down the road!



Residents enjoy a vast array of amenities including a fenced-in pet park complete with pet stations and a peaceful sitting area, music studio, resident lounge, conference center, billiards featuring an XBox 360 with Kinect and a Golden Tee arcade game. We also offer a newly renovated 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness