Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1300 Richcreek Rd
1300 Richcreek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1300 Richcreek Road, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Updated single family home in Crestview. Walking distance to grocery, Little Deli, and park. Close proximity to Capital MetroRail commuter rail station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 Richcreek Rd have any available units?
1300 Richcreek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1300 Richcreek Rd have?
Some of 1300 Richcreek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1300 Richcreek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Richcreek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Richcreek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Richcreek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Richcreek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Richcreek Rd offers parking.
Does 1300 Richcreek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Richcreek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Richcreek Rd have a pool?
No, 1300 Richcreek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Richcreek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1300 Richcreek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Richcreek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Richcreek Rd has units with dishwashers.
