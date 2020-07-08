1239 South Lamar Blvd

Amenities

You!



Hey you! Yes you! It’s me.



I am you from the future speaking to you through this weird craigslist ad. I’m breaking the 5th wall right now. It’s like the 4th wall, but cooler.



That feeling in the gut you’ve got, the one that’s like….”ooooo this place is pretty cool….I wonder if I should respond and come live at this place”



Well yes, you totally should. Follow your gut!



This is that place where you meet that guy, who introduces you to that girl who introduces you to that wealthy angel investor person that desperately wants to give you lots of millions of dollars to fund that crazy startup idea you have been thinking about for years.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Google_Fiber_sm



Pet Yards available w/ select homes



Pendant and Track Lighting



Built-In Computer Desks



Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and Baths



TV and Data Connections in all Kitchens



Walk-in and Linen Closets



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances



Custom Wood Cabinets



Spa Inspired Baths with Framed Mirrors and Soaking Tubs



9’ Ceilings



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Balconies or Patios



Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout Entry, Kitchen and Living Areas



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Fitness Center equipped with iPod Docking Stations and Individual TV's.



Rooftop Deck with panoramic views of Downtown



Resident Lounge with separate Business Center



Wi-Fi Access in Amenity Areas



Large Courtyard with Pool, Grilling Station with Dining Area and Live Oak Heritage Trees



Close Proximity to Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake



Enclosed Bicycle Storage



First Floor Mailroom



Convenient Trash Chutes and On-Site Recycling Center



Designated space for car2go



Easy access across S. Lamar via Two Traffic Lights



On CapMetro Bus Route (Routes 3, 103 and 338)



_____________________



Working with me!



Howdy! I am Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible.