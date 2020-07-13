Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet accessible cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community key fob access kickboxing studio lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces. And from its prominent hilltop position, Travis at the Lake boasts breath-taking views of Lake Travis and the Texas Hill Country. Whether you choose a home on the first floor or the fourth, you'll wake up every morning to an inspiring vista. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with available carports, detached garages, and private backyards. Enjoy countless premium shopping, dining, and entertainment options within a few minute's drives, including the Hill Country Galleria, Four Points Centre, and the new Oaks at Lakeway shopping center. Or make a quick escape to the best Hill Country state parks, golf courses, marinas, wineries, breweries, or spas. And when it's time to get back to work, Travis at the Lake is perfectly positioned for an easy connection to employers ...