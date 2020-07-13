Amenities
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces. And from its prominent hilltop position, Travis at the Lake boasts breath-taking views of Lake Travis and the Texas Hill Country. Whether you choose a home on the first floor or the fourth, you'll wake up every morning to an inspiring vista. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with available carports, detached garages, and private backyards. Enjoy countless premium shopping, dining, and entertainment options within a few minute's drives, including the Hill Country Galleria, Four Points Centre, and the new Oaks at Lakeway shopping center. Or make a quick escape to the best Hill Country state parks, golf courses, marinas, wineries, breweries, or spas. And when it's time to get back to work, Travis at the Lake is perfectly positioned for an easy connection to employers ...