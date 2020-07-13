All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Travis At The Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Travis At The Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Travis At The Lake

2208 N. FM 620 Rd · (512) 488-4549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$50 deposit with approved credit!
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78734

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1304 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 4305 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 4306 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2111 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 4214 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 4413 · Avail. now

$2,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6211 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,434

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Travis At The Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
accessible
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
green community
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces. And from its prominent hilltop position, Travis at the Lake boasts breath-taking views of Lake Travis and the Texas Hill Country. Whether you choose a home on the first floor or the fourth, you'll wake up every morning to an inspiring vista. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with available carports, detached garages, and private backyards. Enjoy countless premium shopping, dining, and entertainment options within a few minute's drives, including the Hill Country Galleria, Four Points Centre, and the new Oaks at Lakeway shopping center. Or make a quick escape to the best Hill Country state parks, golf courses, marinas, wineries, breweries, or spas. And when it's time to get back to work, Travis at the Lake is perfectly positioned for an easy connection to employers ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 14 months, 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for one bedroom, $250 for two bedroom, and $350 for three bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control fee $4, Internet AT&T $59, Valet Trash $30.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: No deposit
fee: $400 for one pet, and $600 for two
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 75 lb limit (ask for details) breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered Parking $50, Detached garages $125. Other, assigned: $150/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Regular storage spaces, and bigger spaces that may be used for work spaces, hobby spaces, or recreational use. Storage spaces from $25-50. Workspaces-hobby spaces $200-$500

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Travis At The Lake have any available units?
Travis At The Lake has 24 units available starting at $1,056 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Travis At The Lake have?
Some of Travis At The Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Travis At The Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Travis At The Lake is offering the following rent specials: $50 deposit with approved credit!
Is Travis At The Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Travis At The Lake is pet friendly.
Does Travis At The Lake offer parking?
Yes, Travis At The Lake offers parking.
Does Travis At The Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Travis At The Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Travis At The Lake have a pool?
Yes, Travis At The Lake has a pool.
Does Travis At The Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Travis At The Lake has accessible units.
Does Travis At The Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Travis At The Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Travis At The Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity