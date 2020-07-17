NEWLY REMODELED 3 bed condo with Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring; NEW PAINT; NEW BUILT-IN MICROWAVE; NEW REFRIGERATOR; NEW GAS DRYER; Very Spacious condo located in a superb community close to all shopping & Summerlin
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have any available units?
1505 BLACKCOMBE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have?
Some of 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 BLACKCOMBE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.