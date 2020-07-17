All apartments in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
1505 BLACKCOMBE Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

1505 BLACKCOMBE Street

1505 Blackcombe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Blackcombe Street, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
NEWLY REMODELED 3 bed condo with Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring; NEW PAINT; NEW BUILT-IN MICROWAVE; NEW REFRIGERATOR; NEW GAS DRYER; Very Spacious condo located in a superb community close to all shopping & Summerlin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have any available units?
1505 BLACKCOMBE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have?
Some of 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 BLACKCOMBE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street offer parking?
No, 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have a pool?
No, 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 BLACKCOMBE Street has units with dishwashers.
