Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 redecorating fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas: $58/month (1 bedroom), $64/month (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (<21" height), $450 (>21" height)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (<21" high), $40/month (>21" height)