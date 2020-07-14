All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Aspire

9110 W Tropicana Ave · (702) 919-5222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 141 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 191 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 290 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
game room
hot tub
online portal
It is time to relax into the exhilarating lifestyle of Aspire. Experience a Las Vegas apartment community designed to provide the very best in elegant living. With plush and thoughtfully landscaped grounds, inviting common areas for casual gatherings and social events, plus on-site services that ensure an element of convenience in your every day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 redecorating fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas: $58/month (1 bedroom), $64/month (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (<21" height), $450 (>21" height)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (<21" high), $40/month (>21" height)
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Lot: 1 included per lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aspire have any available units?
Aspire has 5 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspire have?
Some of Aspire's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspire currently offering any rent specials?
Aspire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspire pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspire is pet friendly.
Does Aspire offer parking?
Yes, Aspire offers parking.
Does Aspire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspire have a pool?
Yes, Aspire has a pool.
Does Aspire have accessible units?
No, Aspire does not have accessible units.
Does Aspire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspire has units with dishwashers.

