1332 5th Place

Amenities
FOR RENT - Post-Modern 4-bdrm Fully Furnished Beauty - Beautifully upgraded post-modern in downtown John S. Park area. Fully furnished 4bdrm, 2bath, 2-car garage home. Very serene neighborhood, close to strip. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room opens up to large backyard great for entertaining - large built-in BBQ, fire pit. Huge corner lot completely landscaped, Property sits in quiet area between the Strip and Downtown. Rental term is minimum 1 mo - long term leases OK. Rates vary based on lease term.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3924351)