Las Vegas, NV
1332 5th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1332 5th Place

1332 5th Place · (702) 839-2798
Location

1332 5th Place, Las Vegas, NV 89104
John S. Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1332 5th Place - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1975 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FOR RENT - Post-Modern 4-bdrm Fully Furnished Beauty - Beautifully upgraded post-modern in downtown John S. Park area. Fully furnished 4bdrm, 2bath, 2-car garage home. Very serene neighborhood, close to strip. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room opens up to large backyard great for entertaining - large built-in BBQ, fire pit. Huge corner lot completely landscaped, Property sits in quiet area between the Strip and Downtown. Rental term is minimum 1 mo - long term leases OK. Rates vary based on lease term.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3924351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 5th Place have any available units?
1332 5th Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 5th Place have?
Some of 1332 5th Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 5th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1332 5th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 5th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1332 5th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1332 5th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1332 5th Place does offer parking.
Does 1332 5th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 5th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 5th Place have a pool?
No, 1332 5th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1332 5th Place have accessible units?
No, 1332 5th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 5th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 5th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
