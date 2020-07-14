All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Rancho De Montana

Open Now until 5pm
9105 W Flamingo Rd · (702) 381-6576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9105 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2094 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 2089 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 2025 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2097 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho De Montana.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
playground
Live at Rancho De Montana Apartments in Las Vegas\nWelcome home to beauty at Rancho De Montana. Our luxury apartment homes are designed with impressive amenities. We are located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Our community features two sparking pools, luscious landscape, and is well maintained. We currently offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. With our proximity to shops, dining, I-215 free way, public bus line, friendly office staff and exceptional maintenance service, there is no other better place to call home than Rancho De Montana!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Cleaning Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, detached garage $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho De Montana have any available units?
Rancho De Montana has 6 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho De Montana have?
Some of Rancho De Montana's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho De Montana currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho De Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho De Montana pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho De Montana is pet friendly.
Does Rancho De Montana offer parking?
Yes, Rancho De Montana offers parking.
Does Rancho De Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rancho De Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho De Montana have a pool?
Yes, Rancho De Montana has a pool.
Does Rancho De Montana have accessible units?
No, Rancho De Montana does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho De Montana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho De Montana has units with dishwashers.
