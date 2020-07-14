Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse hot tub media room playground

Live at Rancho De Montana Apartments in Las Vegas

Welcome home to beauty at Rancho De Montana. Our luxury apartment homes are designed with impressive amenities. We are located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Our community features two sparking pools, luscious landscape, and is well maintained. We currently offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. With our proximity to shops, dining, I-215 free way, public bus line, friendly office staff and exceptional maintenance service, there is no other better place to call home than Rancho De Montana!