All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 11005 Salford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
11005 Salford Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11005 Salford Drive

11005 Salford Drive · (702) 342-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Mira Villas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11005 Salford Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Mira Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 11005 Salford Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Summerlin home with one master bedroom upstairs, another downstairs, & a big backyard facing the greenbelt - Attached 3 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; laminate wood flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, pantry, island, hard surface countertops, double oven, breakfast bar; formal living room; separate family room with fireplace and media niche; office/den with double doors, built in shelves, built in desk; master bedroom on the first floor with walk in closet; master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master baths with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor; laundry room on the first floor; private backyard with covered patio and desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home
For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE5637891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 Salford Drive have any available units?
11005 Salford Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11005 Salford Drive have?
Some of 11005 Salford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11005 Salford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11005 Salford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 Salford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11005 Salford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11005 Salford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11005 Salford Drive does offer parking.
Does 11005 Salford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 Salford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 Salford Drive have a pool?
No, 11005 Salford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11005 Salford Drive have accessible units?
No, 11005 Salford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 Salford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 Salford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11005 Salford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89178
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Tropicana Village
4995 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89113
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Wynn Palms Apartments
3800 Wynn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89121

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity