Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access alarm system

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Crystal Cove features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer, attached 1 car garage, private patio or balcony and 24 hour emergency maintenance. Crystal Cove offers luxurious apartment homes, within the highly desirable community of The Lakes. Community features include 3 pools, 3 spas, fitness center, business center, play area outdoor entertainment pavilion with fireplace and more. Crystal Cove apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the ...