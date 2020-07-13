All apartments in Las Vegas
Crystal Cove.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Crystal Cove

Open Now until 6pm
3309 Sky Country Ln · (702) 381-6154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89117
West Sahara

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 66204 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 02203 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 57203 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14202 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 35203 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 63202 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crystal Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
alarm system
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Crystal Cove features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer, attached 1 car garage, private patio or balcony and 24 hour emergency maintenance. Crystal Cove offers luxurious apartment homes, within the highly desirable community of The Lakes. Community features include 3 pools, 3 spas, fitness center, business center, play area outdoor entertainment pavilion with fireplace and more. Crystal Cove apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached Garage w/automatic Door Opener.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crystal Cove have any available units?
Crystal Cove has 15 units available starting at $1,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Crystal Cove have?
Some of Crystal Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crystal Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Crystal Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crystal Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Crystal Cove is pet friendly.
Does Crystal Cove offer parking?
Yes, Crystal Cove offers parking.
Does Crystal Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crystal Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crystal Cove have a pool?
Yes, Crystal Cove has a pool.
Does Crystal Cove have accessible units?
No, Crystal Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Crystal Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crystal Cove has units with dishwashers.

