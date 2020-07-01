All apartments in Charlotte
Location

6545 Park South Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely renovated, "town-home" style, 2 story duplex just 1 mile from South Park! Has private front and rear entry doors and separate driveway. Both sides are the same, right is occupied with entry from Round Oak Rd. Living/dining/kitchen on main level, bedrooms upstairs. 4 month old interior paint from top to bottom and carpet upstairs. Laminate wood flooring, stainless kitchen appliances, granite counters, recent cabinets, tile flooring in kitchen & both baths, many new lighting & fixtures. Tilt-in windows, recent HVAC and new electric water heater for energy efficiency. Refrigerator and stack washer/dryer are included. New, huge double deck with 6 ft wall for privacy between units built last fall. Large, level rear yard. (Lawn maintenance is included in rent). Clean and ready for new tenant. No smoking allowed. $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Park South Drive have any available units?
6545 Park South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 Park South Drive have?
Some of 6545 Park South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Park South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Park South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Park South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6545 Park South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6545 Park South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Park South Drive offers parking.
Does 6545 Park South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6545 Park South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Park South Drive have a pool?
No, 6545 Park South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6545 Park South Drive have accessible units?
No, 6545 Park South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Park South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6545 Park South Drive has units with dishwashers.

