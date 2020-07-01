6545 Park South Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nicely renovated, "town-home" style, 2 story duplex just 1 mile from South Park! Has private front and rear entry doors and separate driveway. Both sides are the same, right is occupied with entry from Round Oak Rd. Living/dining/kitchen on main level, bedrooms upstairs. 4 month old interior paint from top to bottom and carpet upstairs. Laminate wood flooring, stainless kitchen appliances, granite counters, recent cabinets, tile flooring in kitchen & both baths, many new lighting & fixtures. Tilt-in windows, recent HVAC and new electric water heater for energy efficiency. Refrigerator and stack washer/dryer are included. New, huge double deck with 6 ft wall for privacy between units built last fall. Large, level rear yard. (Lawn maintenance is included in rent). Clean and ready for new tenant. No smoking allowed. $50 application fee.