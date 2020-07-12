/
/
/
beverly woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:30 PM
307 Apartments for rent in Beverly Woods, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
26 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1660 sqft
This stunning community features custom features throughout and is minutes from area attractions, restaurants, and shops. These spacious homes offer 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and formal dining rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6628 Bunker Hill Circle
6628 Bunker Hill Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
Olde Georgetowne - Lovely townhome in South Park area. Spacious floorplan, kitchen with great cabinet space and all appliances. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Woods
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,213
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
45 Units Available
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,275
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1018 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Quail Hollow Country Club, south of downtown Charlotte. Finishes include granite counters and hardwood flooring. Amenities in this pet-friendly complex include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
158 Units Available
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1591 sqft
Discover Element SouthPark. This brand new community delivers a wide selection of great amenities including convenient on-site parking options, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1295 sqft
Great location close to Myers Park and groceries, shops and dining. Thirty floor plans to choose from, with open layouts and modern design. Community has a new yoga studio and direct access parking garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1038 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
201 Units Available
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1109 sqft
Located close to I-77 and I-485 and just minutes from downtown Charlotte and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this well-landscaped property maintains a dog park and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments and townhouses available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated August 20 at 01:07am
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4625 Piedmont Row Dr #307
4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in the heart of SouthPark, 3rd floor unit! - This Condo features; 2 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes a large island and granite countertops, Beautiful wood flooring in main areas, walk-in closets,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7209 Quail Meadow Ln
7209 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
Don't miss out! SUPER LOCATION! 3 miles from South Park. Close access to I485, Light rail, and Ballantyne. Spacious open floor plan. Peaceful setting. 2 Community pools, 3 ponds, tennis courts and club house.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2434 Dryden Lane
2434 Dryden Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1410 sqft
Beautiful Executive Ranch style home near Quail Hollow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2511 Dalston Lane
2511 Dalston Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1363 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6016-C Gray Gate Ln
6016 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NC