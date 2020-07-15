Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access accessible on-site laundry bike storage online portal smoke-free community

Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep. Not only are our apartments new, but they offer designer touches like espresso cabinetry. We are pet-friendly with a Bark Park and pet washing station.Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Charlotte, NC. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, a comfortable home, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Charlotte, with easy access to South Tryon Street and Interstate 485, Pavilion Village is just minutes away from Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Concord has to offer.Pavilion Village provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive co