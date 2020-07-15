All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Pavilion Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Pavilion Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Pavilion Village

131 Gracyn Olivia Drive · (980) 243-4901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11742408 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 00227106 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 11750201 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00221104 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 00121102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavilion Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
bike storage
online portal
smoke-free community
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep. Not only are our apartments new, but they offer designer touches like espresso cabinetry. We are pet-friendly with a Bark Park and pet washing station.Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Charlotte, NC. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, a comfortable home, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Charlotte, with easy access to South Tryon Street and Interstate 485, Pavilion Village is just minutes away from Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Concord has to offer.Pavilion Village provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavilion Village have any available units?
Pavilion Village has 8 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Pavilion Village have?
Some of Pavilion Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavilion Village currently offering any rent specials?
Pavilion Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pavilion Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavilion Village is pet friendly.
Does Pavilion Village offer parking?
Yes, Pavilion Village offers parking.
Does Pavilion Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavilion Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavilion Village have a pool?
Yes, Pavilion Village has a pool.
Does Pavilion Village have accessible units?
Yes, Pavilion Village has accessible units.
Does Pavilion Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavilion Village has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Pavilion Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity