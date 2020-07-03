The Langston.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to One month's rent - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month, pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent per pet per month
restrictions: No breed or size restrictions, all pets are welcome.