All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
The Langston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
The Langston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:57 PM

The Langston

Open Now until 8pm
1925 E 7th St · (833) 300-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1925 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 422 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Langston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Brand New Apartments in the Heart of Historic Elizabeth Experience active living with modern amenities in a beautiful setting. The Langston is located in the heart of the Historic Elizabeth neighborhood and less than 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Charming streets are lined with mature oak trees and historic homes all within walking distance to fine dining, shopping, entertainment and more! With designer cabinetry, spacious closets and unique floorplans, The Langston has something for everyone! We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at The Langston as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and concierge services to find whatever you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to One month's rent - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month, pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent per pet per month
restrictions: No breed or size restrictions, all pets are welcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Langston have any available units?
The Langston has 4 units available starting at $1,238 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Langston have?
Some of The Langston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Langston currently offering any rent specials?
The Langston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Langston pet-friendly?
Yes, The Langston is pet friendly.
Does The Langston offer parking?
Yes, The Langston offers parking.
Does The Langston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Langston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Langston have a pool?
No, The Langston does not have a pool.
Does The Langston have accessible units?
No, The Langston does not have accessible units.
Does The Langston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Langston has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte