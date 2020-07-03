Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Brand New Apartments in the Heart of Historic Elizabeth Experience active living with modern amenities in a beautiful setting. The Langston is located in the heart of the Historic Elizabeth neighborhood and less than 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Charming streets are lined with mature oak trees and historic homes all within walking distance to fine dining, shopping, entertainment and more! With designer cabinetry, spacious closets and unique floorplans, The Langston has something for everyone! We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at The Langston as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and concierge services to find whatever you need.